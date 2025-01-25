We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) reached $123.42, with a -0.59% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.
Shares of the teen clothing retailer witnessed a loss of 20.08% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The upcoming earnings release of Abercrombie & Fitch will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.51, signifying a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.64 per share and a revenue of $4.93 billion, demonstrating changes of +69.43% and +15.13%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% upward. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.57 of its industry.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.