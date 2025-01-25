We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Western Union (WU) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Western Union (WU - Free Report) closed at $10.26, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.
The the stock of money transfer company has fallen by 3.93% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The upcoming earnings release of Western Union will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.42, showcasing a 13.51% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, down 2.48% from the prior-year quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Western Union. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Western Union is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Western Union is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.61. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.64 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that WU has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.