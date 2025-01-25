We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
HCI Group (HCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $122.56, demonstrating a +0.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.5%.
Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 3.02% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.05% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.52% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, HCI Group is projected to report earnings of -$2.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 185.4%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $163.88 million, indicating a 0.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, HCI Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, HCI Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.48, so one might conclude that HCI Group is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.