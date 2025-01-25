We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) standing at $9.97, reflecting a +0.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.5%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 12.71% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.24, showcasing a 17.24% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.22% higher. Archer Aviation Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.