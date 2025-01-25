We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The latest trading session saw Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) ending at $221.51, denoting a -1.84% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.5%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 2.67% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Conglomerates sector with its gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.37, signifying an 8.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.92 billion, showing a 5.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.2.
It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
