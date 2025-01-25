We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
RTX (RTX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw RTX (RTX - Free Report) ending at $125.31, denoting a -0.78% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 7.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RTX in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.37, showcasing a 6.2% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.56 billion, indicating a 3.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower within the past month. RTX presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note RTX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.44 for its industry.
We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.44.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.