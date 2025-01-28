We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
If You Invested $1000 in Amphenol a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Amphenol (APH - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to APH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Amphenol's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Amphenol's main business drivers.
Amphenol designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable.
Amphenol’s manufacturing facilities are generally vertically integrated operations from the initial design stage through final design and manufacturing. The company’s manufacturing presence is in more than 30 countries.
Amphenol reported net sales of $15.2 billion in 2024. Effective Jan 1, 2022, Amphenol aligned its businesses into three newly formed reportable business segments: (i) Harsh Environment Solutions, (ii) Communications Solutions and (iii) Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
Harsh Environment Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of ruggedized interconnect products, including connectors and interconnect systems, printed circuits and printed circuit assemblies and other products.
Communications Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of connector and interconnect systems, including high speed, radio frequency, power, fiber optic and other products, together with antennas.
Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of sensors, sensor-based systems, connectors and value-add interconnect systems.
Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices, and Mobile Networks are the primary end markets served by the company.
Amphenol’s primary competitors include Carlisle, Commscope, Delphi, Sensata, TE Connectivity, 3M, among others.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Amphenol ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $5,623.22, or a 462.32% gain, as of January 27, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 197.36% and the price of gold increased 105.51% over the same time frame in comparison.
Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for APH.
Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model. It expects first-quarter 2025 sales in the defense market to increase moderately on a sequential basis. APH’s strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. Expanding spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth. Apart from Defense, APH’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial and Mobile devices. For the first quarter of 2025, Amphenol expects a mid-to-high single-digit range increase in Commercial Air sales. APH’s diversified business model lowers the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. Strong cash flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry in the trailing 12 month.The stock is up 9.12% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.