LVS to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 29, 2025, after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The bottom line decreased 24.5% year over year.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions with an average surprise of negative 3.8%.
Trend in Estimate Revision of LVS
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS has increased to 61 cents from 59 cents in the past seven days. The expected figure indicates a rise of 7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 57 cents per share.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.89 billion. The metric suggests a deterioration of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Factors Likely to Shape LVS’ Quarterly Results
LVS’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a strong recovery in Macau, strategic investments in Singapore and robust capital return initiatives. This and strength in mass gaming and the broader Chinese economy are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.
Our model predicts revenues from Macao operations to rise 9.8% year over year to $2.05 billion. We expect total slot revenues in the region to rise 26% year over year to $205.5 million.
Lower-than-expected hold in Singapore and a temporary reduction in available rooms at the Londoner are likely to have affected the company’s top line in the fourth quarter. Our model predicts revenues from Marina Bay Sands to fall 16.5% year over year to $885.4 million. Our model suggests revenues from rooms to fall 0.9% year over year to $24.8 million.
Increase in operating expenses economic uncertainties in China and fluctuating consumer sentiment are likely to have hurt the company’s performance in the fourth quarter. Our model predicts total operating expenses to rise 5% year over year to $2.31 billion.
What Our Model Says About LVS Stock
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
LVS’ Earnings ESP: Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +3.04%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
LVS’ Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3.
