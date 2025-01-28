We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CNX Resources to Report Fourth-Quarter Earnings: What's in Store?
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 30, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 28.1% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Major Factors That May Impact CNX Stock's Q4 Results
CNX’s ability to generate and use free cash flow might have allowed it to continue to pay down debt and buy back shares, boosting its bottom line.
The systematic buybacks are expected to have boosted earnings during the quarter. Ongoing debt reduction is expected to have resulted in decreased interest expenses and improved bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.
CNX’s bottom line is expected to have benefited from low drilling costs.
CNX’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 36.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $410.75 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.2%.
The consensus mark for total production volumes is pegged at 140 billion cubic feet equivalent, down 4.8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for average natural gas sales price is pinned at $2.39 per thousand cubic feet equivalent, up 10.6% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for realized natural gas price is pegged at $2.31 per one thousand cubic feet, down 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CNX Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.78%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Currently, CNX Resources carries a Zacks Rank #2.
