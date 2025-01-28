BellRing Brands, Inc. ( BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 3, after market close. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar .
Premier Protein Momentum Likely to Fuel BellRing Brands' Q1 Earnings
BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 3, after market close.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The global convenient nutrition category leader posted adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share in the last reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. The company topped earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.84%.
BRBR’s Q1 Estimates
For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BellRing’s revenues is pegged at $524.5 million, indicating an increase of 21.9% from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS suggests a 9.3% increase to 47 cents.
Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of BRBR’s Q1 Earnings
Estimates for BellRing’s Q1 earnings have remained constant at 47 cents in the past 90 days.
Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.
Factors Shaping BRBR’s Q1 Performance
The company is expected to have sustained the strong momentum of fiscal 2024, which marked the second consecutive year of significantly outpacing long-term algorithm growth and posted double-digit growth for the past four years. This positive trend is expected to have continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by increasing household penetration and a higher buy rate. In addition, ongoing strong macro trends like the mainstreaming of protein, the growing popularity of functional foods and beverages, and the continued rise in healthy convenient foods are expected to have supported in bolstering its future growth potential.
Building on a stellar fiscal 2024, Premier Protein, BellRing’s largest brand, likely witnessed strong volume growth for both RTD shakes and powders. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Premier shake consumption is expected to have been boosted by strength in mass, food and e-commerce channels, driven by higher velocities, feature and display activity, along with distribution expansion in mass and food.
BellRing Brands Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
BellRing Brands Inc. price-eps-surprise | BellRing Brands Inc. Quote
Premier Protein powder reached over $75 million in net sales last fiscal, and likely maintained its strong growth trajectory, with consumption increasing beyond strong velocities and distribution gains. Meanwhile, mainstream every day and Sports Nutrition RTD brands may have continued to drive the most event growth. Ready-to-mix sales likely benefited from incremental feature and display activity. Together, these factors are expected to have made a positive impact on BellRing’s fiscal 2025 first-quarter revenues.
Additionally, the Dymatize brand is expected to have retained a strong foothold in the powder category, with stable household penetration and overall distribution levels. Strength in Dymatize’s international business likely boosted the company’s overall top line in the to-be-reported quarter. In the United States, BellRing may have further invested more resources into marketing and promotion for Dymatize, further strengthening its position in the sports nutrition category.
Operationally, inflation in the input costs is likely to have affected the gross margin performance in first-quarter 2025. BellRing may have significantly ramped up advertising promotion expenditures from the comparable period, mainly from the kick-off of the Premier Protein nationwide campaign. This is likely to have weighed on the adjusted EBITDA margins.
What Our Model Unveils for BRBR Stock
Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see.
BRBR’s Earnings ESP: BellRing Brands has an Earnings ESP of +2.15%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
BRBR’s Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
MedTech Picks
Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:
Masimo (MASI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.05% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 25. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter EPS is expected to increase 14.4% from the year-ago quarter figure.
Merit Medical Systems (MMSI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 25.
MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Merit Medical’s fourth-quarter EPS is expected to increase by 2.47% from the year-ago quarter figure.
Inspira Medical Systems (INSP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.37% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 10.
The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 649.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSP’s fourth-quarter EPS is expected to rise 51% from the year-ago reported figure.