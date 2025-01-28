Investing in Netflix (NFLX)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of
Netflix's ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) international operations during the quarter that concluded in December 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this internet video service, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.
In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.
International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.
While analyzing NFLX's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $10.25 billion, experiencing an increase of 16% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of NFLX's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.
Exploring NFLX's International Revenue Patterns
Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 32.09% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $3.29 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +2.25%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $3.22 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $3.13 billion (31.89%) and $2.78 billion (31.51%) to the total revenue, respectively.
Asia-Pacific generated $1.21 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 11.83% of the total. This represented a surprise of +4.58% compared to the $1.16 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia-Pacific accounted for $1.13 billion (11.48%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $962.72 million (10.90%) to the total revenue.
During the quarter, Latin America contributed $1.23 billion in revenue, making up 12.00% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion, this meant a surprise of -0.61%. Looking back, Latin America contributed $1.24 billion, or 12.63%, in the previous quarter, and $1.16 billion, or 13.09%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets
The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Netflix, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $10.53 billion, reflecting an increase of 12.4% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to contribute 31.4% or $3.31 billion, Asia-Pacific 11.7% or $1.23 billion and Latin America 11.8% or $1.24 billion.
For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $44.31 billion, which is an improvement of 13.6% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa will contribute 30.8% ($13.63 billion), Asia-Pacific 11.6% ($5.14 billion) and Latin America 11.6% ($5.14 billion) to the total revenue.
In Conclusion
The dependency of Netflix on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.
In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.
We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.
Boasting a remarkable track record that's been
externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.
Netflix currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Assessing Netflix's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times
Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 7.7% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 1.1%. The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, Netflix's industry group, has ascended 0.2% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 29.3% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 5.3% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 10% during this interval.
