ICICI Bank's Q3 Earnings Increase Y/Y as NII & Fee Income Rise
ICICI Bank Ltd.’s (IBN - Free Report) net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) was INR 117.9 billion ($1.4 billion), up 14.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The results were driven by a rise in net interest income (NII), non-interest income and growth in loans and deposits. However, higher operating expenses and provisions were the undermining factors.
IBN’s NII & Fee Income Improve, Expenses Rise
NII grew 9.1% year over year to INR 203.7 billion ($2.38 billion). The net interest margin was 4.25%, down 18 basis points.
Non-interest income was INR 67 billion ($782 million), up 12.1% year over year. Fee income increased 16.3% year over year to INR 61.8 billion ($722 million).
In the reported quarter, IBN recorded a treasury income of INR 3.7 billion ($81 million), up significantly from the prior-year quarter.
Operating expenses totaled INR 105.6 billion ($1.23 billion), up 5% year over year.
ICICI Bank’s Loans & Deposits Increase
As of Dec. 31, 2024, ICICI Bank’s total advances were INR 13,143.7 billion ($153.51 billion), up 2.9% sequentially. Growth was primarily driven by a solid rise in business banking loans and domestic corporate and other loans.
Total deposits grew 1.5% sequentially to INR 15,203.1 billion ($177.56 billion).
IBN’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio was 0.42%, which declined from 0.44% in the prior-year period. Recoveries and upgrades (excluding write-offs and sales) of NPAs were INR 33.92 billion ($396 million) in the reported quarter.
In the fiscal third quarter, there were net additions of INR 26.93 billion ($315 million) to gross NPA. Gross NPA additions were INR 60.85 billion ($711 million), while gross NPA written-off was INR 20.1 billion ($235 million).
Provisions (excluding provision for tax) increased substantially year over year to INR 37.9 billion ($442.9 million). As of Dec. 31, 2024, the bank held a total contingency provision of INR 131 billion ($1.53 billion).
Capital Ratios Strong for ICICI Bank
In compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on Basel III norms, ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy was 14.71%. Tier-1 capital adequacy was 14.04% as of Dec. 31, 2024. Both ratios were well above the minimum requirements.
Our Take on IBN
ICICI Bank’s quarterly performance was impressive, driven by increased consumer loan demand, improved deposit balances and growth in NII and non-interest income. These factors are anticipated to continue to support the bank’s financials. However, elevated expenses and weak asset quality amid macroeconomic uncertainties are significant near-term challenges.
ICICI Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
