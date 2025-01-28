Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing UFP Industries (UFPI) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) . UFPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.78. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.40. Over the last 12 months, UFPI's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.85 and as low as 13.68, with a median of 15.42.

Another notable valuation metric for UFPI is its P/B ratio of 2.24. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.90. Over the past year, UFPI's P/B has been as high as 2.64 and as low as 2.07, with a median of 2.34.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. UFPI has a P/S ratio of 1.06. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.41.

Finally, investors should note that UFPI has a P/CF ratio of 12.01. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. UFPI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 22.18. Over the past 52 weeks, UFPI's P/CF has been as high as 14.20 and as low as 10.42, with a median of 11.57.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in UFP Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, UFPI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


