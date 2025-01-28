See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Antero Resources (AR) This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Antero Resources (AR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Antero Resources is one of 248 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR's full-year earnings has moved 48.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, AR has gained about 14.6% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 9.3%. This means that Antero Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) . The stock is up 55.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Constellation Energy Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Antero Resources is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.8% this year, meaning that AR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Constellation Energy Corporation, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 46-stock industry is ranked #50. The industry has moved +89.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Antero Resources and Constellation Energy Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.