Are Medical Stocks Lagging AnaptysBio (ANAB) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AnaptysBio, Inc. is one of 1010 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AnaptysBio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANAB's full-year earnings has moved 24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, ANAB has gained about 27.3% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.6%. As we can see, AnaptysBio, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Inspire Medical Systems (INSP - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.7%.
Over the past three months, Inspire Medical Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 49.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AnaptysBio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 512 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.7% so far this year, so ANAB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Inspire Medical Systems belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #56. The industry has moved -3.9% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AnaptysBio, Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.