See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AAR Corp. (AIR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AAR Corp. (AIR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is AAR (AIR) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?
The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AAR (AIR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AAR is one of 51 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIR's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AIR has moved about 15.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 6%. As we can see, AAR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Redwire Corporation (RDW - Free Report) . The stock is up 29% year-to-date.
In Redwire Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 137.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AAR belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38.8% so far this year, meaning that AIR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Redwire Corporation falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #174. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAR and Redwire Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.