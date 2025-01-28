We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Will Healthy Top-Line Expansion Boost Corning's Q4 Earnings?
Corning Incorporated (GLW - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 29, before the opening bell. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.27%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 3.85%.
The advanced glass substrates producer is likely to have witnessed revenue growth year over year, owing to healthy demand in several segments, including Optical Communications, Display Technologies and Specialty Materials.
Factors at Play for GLW’s Q4 Earnings
During the quarter, Corning and AT&T inked a multi-year purchase agreement. Per the deal, AT&T will leverage Corning’s industry-leading fiber, cable and connectivity solutions to accelerate fiber network expansion and deliver high-speed reliable Internet across the country. Telecommunication companies have been witnessing a slowdown in the highly competitive and saturated U.S. wireless market.
In this backdrop, companies like AT&T have been putting more focus on gaining a market share in the high-speed Internet sector. Verizon is also collaborating with Corning to expand its fiber footprint. This evolving market trend is a major growth driver for Corning. This development is likely to have a favorable impact on upcoming results.
Corning’s comprehensive portfolio of data center solutions, which includes optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors, has been gaining popularity. The growing adoption of innovative optical connectivity products for generative AI applications is a key growth driver in the Optical Communication segment. Our revenue estimate for the Optical Communication segment is pegged at $1.24 billion, indicating healthy growth from $903 million in the year-ago quarter.
Lower panel maker utilization is expected to have impacted revenues to some extent in the Display Technologies segment. However, our revenue estimate is pegged at $962.2 million, indicating 10.7% year-over-year growth.
Healthy traction in the premium smartphone market is a tailwind for the Specialty Materials segment. Our revenue estimate for this segment is pegged at $508.9 million, up 7.8% year over year.
For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.76 billion, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.27 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 56 cents, implying an increase from the year-ago quarter’s 39 cents.
Earnings Whispers for GLW
Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Corning this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here.
GLW’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +2.05%. The Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 57 cents, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at 56 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
GLW’s Zacks Rank: Corning has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Corning Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise
Corning Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Corning Incorporated Quote
