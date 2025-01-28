We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wolfspeed Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Wolfspeed (WOLF - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 29.
For second-quarter fiscal 2025, WOLF expects non-GAAP net loss to be between 89 cents and $1.14 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 loss is pegged at $1.01 per share. Wolfspeed reported a loss of 55 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Wolfspeed expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues in the range of $160-$200 million.
The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $179.37 million, suggesting a decline of 13.93% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
WOLF’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in one quarter, the average surprise being 34.56%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for Wolfspeed prior to this announcement.
Factors to Note
Wolfspeed’s fiscal second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its position in the semiconductor market, particularly within the electric vehicle (EV) and high-voltage power sectors.
Wolfspeed’s EV revenues have been robust, with more than 250% year-over-year growth in the fiscal first quarter, and the momentum is expected to have continued in the fiscal second quarter. This is driven by an increase in the total number of car models using low-speed silicon carbide devices in the powertrain.
WOLF’s focus on becoming the leader in 200-millimeter silicon carbide by cutting costs and optimizing investments is expected to have enhanced profitability and operational efficiency in the to-be-reported quarter. Wolfspeed is aiming to take advantage of the growing demand for silicon carbide in the global shift to EVs, as well as in industrial and energy markets.
Wolfspeed anticipates increased revenue contributions from its Mohawk Valley facility, targeting around $50 million to $70 million, as the facility is ramping up production.
The company has a strong backlog of design wins, supporting over 125 different car models across more than 30 original equipment manufacturers. This extensive pipeline is likely to have been a tailwind for WOLF in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, WOLF recorded $1.3 billion of design wins — its third highest on record — and $1.5 billion of design-ins, approximately 70% of which were for EV platforms. The trend is expected to continue in the second quarter.
However, increasing competitive pressure, delays in expected EV demand, persistent supply chain constraints and weakness in the industrial and energy domain across Asia, particularly China, are expected to hurt WOLF’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.
Wolfspeed currently has an Earnings ESP of -2.49% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
