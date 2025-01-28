Is Mastercard Stock a Buy Before Q4 Earnings? Check Key Estimates

Payments giant
For 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s revenues is pegged at $28.06 billion, implying a rise of 11.8% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $14.47, implying a jump of around 18% on a year-over-year basis.
Mastercard has a robust history of surpassing earnings estimates, beating the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.2%. This is depicted in the figure below.
Q4 Earnings Whispers for Mastercard
However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that’s not the case here.
Mastercard is expected to have witnessed an increase in fourth-quarter revenues, driven by increased spending in the travel and entertainment sectors and cross-border volumes. The Gross Dollar Volume (GDV), reflecting the value of transactions on Mastercard-branded cards, is expected to have benefited from increased card usage, both domestically and internationally, in the to-be-reported quarter.
total GDV for all MA-branded programs suggests an 8.9% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure, whereas our model predicts a 9.4% increase. We expect GDV from domestic operations to increase by almost 8.1% year over year and 10% in international operations. Increasing strength in Latin American and European operations is likely to have driven the metric.
switched transactions indicates a 10% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure, whereas our estimate suggests a 9.3% increase.
cross-border assessments suggests an increase of 19.9% compared with the previous year, while our projection indicates growth of 21.8%. Further, our model predicts domestic assessments and transaction processing assessments to witness an 11.5% and 12.2% year-over-year increase, respectively.
Value-added Services and Solutions net revenues indicates 17.2% year-over-year growth, while our model estimate suggests an 18.2% increase in the fourth quarter. Continued demand for its consulting and marketing services and loyalty solutions is likely to have driven this metric.
While the above-mentioned factors are expected to have positioned the company for growth from the past year, rising expenses, and rebates and incentives are likely to have partially offset the positives, making an earnings beat uncertain.
Mastercard’s adjusted operating costs are likely to have increased in the fourth quarter due to higher G&A costs and Advertising & Marketing expenses, potentially hampering its profitability. We expect
total adjusted operating expenses to increase 13.8% from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. Furthermore, our estimate for payments network rebates and incentives suggests a 19% year-over-year increase. Mastercard’s Price Performance & Valuation
Mastercard's stock has exhibited an upward movement over the past year. However, its gain of 21.1% has underperformed the
Mastercard's stock has exhibited an upward movement over the past year. However, its gain of 21.1% has underperformed the industry's growth of 23.9%. In comparison, its peers like Visa Inc. and American Express Company have gained 20.6% and 60%, respectively, during this time. Additionally, Mastercard has lagged the S&P 500, which has gained 24.8% during the same period.
Now, let’s look at the value Mastercardoffers investors at current levels.
The company’s valuation looks stretched compared with the industry average. Currently, Mastercard is trading at 32.45X forward 12 months earnings, above its five-year median of 31.67X and the industry’s average of 25.46X.
In comparison, Visa is attractively valued, trading at 28.30X forward 12-months earnings. American Express is trading at 20.85X, offering a better value at the moment.
How Should You Play Mastercard Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Mastercard continues to demonstrate strong growth, driven by an increase in processed transactions and GDV. The robust performance of its Value-Added Services and Solutions segment highlights the success of its diversification strategy. With a focus on digital innovation and expansion in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America, Mastercard is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth.
The company's strategic investments and global partnerships underscore its commitment to broadening its network and maintaining its leadership in the payments industry. Additionally, MA's strong cash position supports significant share buybacks, dividend payouts and inorganic growth, ensuring financial stability and value for current shareholders.
However, short-term challenges may weigh on the stock. Rising costs, increased incentives, regulatory pressures and ongoing lawsuits across domestic and international markets could limit margin growth. The Credit Card Competition Act of 2023 also poses potential risks. While business-friendly policies under President Donald Trump could provide some relief, the evolving regulatory environment remains a factor to watch.
While Mastercard's long-term growth prospects remain solid, now may not be the ideal time to buy. Existing shareholders can continue to benefit from the company’s initiatives, but potential investors might prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point,considering valuation concerns limiting near-term gains.
