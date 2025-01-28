We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MSCI Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
MSCI (MSCI - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 29, 2025.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.96 per share, which increased by a penny in the past 30 days. This indicates an increase of 7.61% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $744.46 million, suggesting an increase of 7.88% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
MSCI Inc Price and EPS Surprise
MSCI Inc price-eps-surprise | MSCI Inc Quote
MSCI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.71%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q4 Performance
MSCI’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance is expected to have benefited from its growing recurring revenues and global client base. The increasing integration of Climate and ESG solutions in the investment process is expected to have expanded clientele in the to-be-reported quarter.
The established partnership with Moody’s (MCO - Free Report) to deliver MSCI’s ESG and sustainability data to a wider range of institutional clients has shown early success. The partnership with Moody’s is expected to have contributed to the ESG segment’s organic growth rate in the to-be-reported quarter, especially in Europe and Asia.
MSCI’s partnership with Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) has further expanded its clientele and is considered a major positive for the company.
The partnership with Microsoft aims to enhance the global investment industry by leveraging Microsoft’s cloud and AI technologies to modernize MSCI’s products and drive ESG solutions. Benefits from this partnership are likely to have been reflected in the to-be-reported quarter.
MSCI has been expanding its footprint among wealth managers thanks to its specialized analytics tool, which is designed to address the needs of portfolio customization. This is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company.
MSCI’s new MSCI AI Portfolio Insights tool, which combines AI with analytical tools to improve investment risk assessment, has gained traction. Increased interest from clients, particularly hedge funds, in these AI-enhanced analytics tools is expected to have benefited the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.
The launch of MSCI’s Private Capital Fund Indices in the third quarter of 2024, covering over 13,000 funds and $11 trillion in assets under management, has created new opportunities for client wins in the private markets segment. This expansion into private capital is likely to have strengthened MSCI’s market position in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, a tighter spending environment and longer sales cycles due to challenging macroeconomic conditions are expected to hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.
MSCI has an Earnings ESP of -0.26% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
A Stock to Consider
Here is a company worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +29.71% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
BILL Holdings shares have gained 77.4% over the past six-month period. BILL is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 06.