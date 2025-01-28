We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
KLA Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Approach the Stock?
KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 30.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, KLAC expects revenues of $2.95 billion, plus/minus $150 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.93 billion, indicating an increase of 17.98% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
KLA expects non-GAAP earnings of $7.75 per share, plus/minus 60 cents. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $7.73 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 25.49%.
KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.02%.
Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:
Factors to Note
KLA’s fiscal second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from robust demand for its wafer inspection business, driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor devices and the adoption of advanced technologies.
KLAC’s services business is likely to have benefited from a growing installed base, and increasing customer demand for maintenance and performance optimization.
In memory, investments in AI-driven technologies, high-bandwidth memory and a better supply-demand environment are expected to have boosted the wafer fab equipment industry, aiding the company’s quarterly earnings.
KLA expects to have achieved more than $500 million in revenues from its advanced packaging portfolio in calendar year 2024, reflecting strong customer adoption. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, KLAC has been battling challenges from export controls and geopolitical tensions, especially in its China operations. China's revenue contribution is projected to decline from 42% to 30% in fiscal 2025, underscoring mounting difficulties in this key market.
KLA has been facing obstacles in its PCB and Component Inspection segment, which has struggled to achieve consistent growth for some periods. This is expected to have hurt the second-quarter fiscal 2025 performance.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
KLA has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
BILL Holdings, Inc. ((BILL - Free Report) ) has an Earnings ESP of +29.71% and presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
BILL Holdings’ shares have gained 17.4% in the trailing 12 months. BILL is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6.
ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank #2.
ServiceNow shares have gained 42.9% in the trailing 12 months. NOW is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 29.
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.96% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.
Alphabet shares have gained 30.9% in the trailing 12 months. GOOGL is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4.