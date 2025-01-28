We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Robert Half Gears up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 29, after the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Although earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, the average surprise is a negative 0.6%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.39 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.8%.
The company’s top line is expected to have been negatively impacted by weakness in Talent Solutions. Our estimate for Talent Solutions revenues is pegged at $902.6 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 54 cents per share, indicating a 35% year-over-year decline.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RHI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
RHI has an Earnings ESP of -4.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
FIS (FIS - Free Report) :The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, indicating 4.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.4, suggesting 43.6% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. Earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters with an average earnings surprise of 8.2%.
FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to post its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 11. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.5 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.4 per share, suggesting 8.6% growth from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 6.3%.
SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 11.