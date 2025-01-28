Back to top

Image: Bigstock

LTH or ABNB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are likely familiar with Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH - Free Report) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. and Airbnb, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that LTH is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

LTH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.10, while ABNB has a forward P/E of 28.16. We also note that LTH has a PEG ratio of 0.60. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66.

Another notable valuation metric for LTH is its P/B ratio of 2.31. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ABNB has a P/B of 9.55.

These metrics, and several others, help LTH earn a Value grade of B, while ABNB has been given a Value grade of D.

LTH has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ABNB, so it seems like value investors will conclude that LTH is the superior option right now.


