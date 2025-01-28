Back to top

WKC or TRP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Alternative Energy - Other stocks are likely familiar with World Kinect (WKC - Free Report) and TC Energy (TRP - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, World Kinect has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while TC Energy has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that WKC has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

WKC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.53, while TRP has a forward P/E of 17.95. We also note that WKC has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TRP currently has a PEG ratio of 4.49.

Another notable valuation metric for WKC is its P/B ratio of 0.81. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TRP has a P/B of 1.77.

These metrics, and several others, help WKC earn a Value grade of A, while TRP has been given a Value grade of C.

WKC has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TRP, so it seems like value investors will conclude that WKC is the superior option right now.


