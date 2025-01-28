We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Arthur J. Gallagher Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Jan. 30. The company delivered an earnings beat in three of the last four reported quarters and missed estimates in one.
Factors to Consider
Better performances in both segments are likely to aid AJG’s fourth-quarter results. The quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from new business, solid retention and higher renewal premiums across its business lines.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fees is pegged at $910 million, indicating an increase of 13.5% from the prior-year period’s reported number. The consensus mark for commissions is pegged at $1.5 billion, implying 14.2% growth from the prior-year period’s reported number.
New business wins, outstanding retention and increases in customer business activity are likely to have favored the Risk management segment.
Increased commissions and fees, higher supplemental revenues and improved contingent revenues and investment income, as well as strategic mergers and acquisitions, are likely to have driven the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pinned at $2.7 billion, indicating an increase of 9.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
Management expects organic growth of about 8% in the Brokerage segment with margin expansion between 90 and 100 basis points. In the Risk Management segment, the company expects organic growth of about 7% in the fourth quarter.
Total expenses are likely to have increased mainly because of higher compensation, reimbursements, interest, amortization and changes in estimated acquisition earnout payables.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $2.03, suggesting an increase of 9.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for AJG this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).
Earnings ESP: AJG has an Earnings ESP of +0.03%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.04 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price and EPS Surprise
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. price-eps-surprise | Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Quote
Zacks Rank: AJG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
