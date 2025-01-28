Back to top

Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway's Stock in 2025?

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Over the years, Tracey has talked about Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B - Free Report) stock portfolio and the moves made by Warren Buffett in it. In 2024, things changed. Buffett sold off big chunks of Apple and Bank of America and has moved the money into cash.

As of Sep 30, 2024, Berkshire Hathaway had a cash position of $325 billion, a new record high.

That was up from $276.9 billion at the end of the second quarter. The company hasn’t yet filed fourth quarter earnings and financials, so we don’t yet know how much cash it had by the end of Q4.

But between dividends and the treasury investments, the cash position will likely have grown again.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Valuation: Stretched or Not?

In the first quarter of 2024, Berkshire Hathaway used $2 billion of its cash to buyback shares. While Berkshire Hathaway doesn’t pay a dividend, Buffett has bought back shares when he has thought the shares were undervalued.

In the second quarter, however, Berkshire Hathaway bought back just $345 million worth of shares. And by the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t buying back ANY shares.

Could it be valuation?

Berkshire Hathaway is trading with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.5. A stock is considered a value when it has a much lower P/E ratio, usually under 15.

And if Buffett isn’t buying more shares, should you be jumping in? 

Find out the answers to all your pressing Berkshire Hathaway questions on this week’s podcast.


