We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) ending at $225.77, denoting a +1.06% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.
The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry's shares have seen an increase of 4.39% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.58, marking a 14.49% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $698.28 million, indicating a 10.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.45 per share and a revenue of $2.72 billion, signifying shifts of +33.26% and +15.24%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher. As of now, Veeva Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Veeva Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.62. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 34.62 of its industry.
Meanwhile, VEEV's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.36.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.