Uber Technologies (UBER) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) standing at $68.77, reflecting a +0.31% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.
Shares of the ride-hailing company have appreciated by 12.15% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, down 24.24% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.74 billion, indicating a 18.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.88% downward. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.61. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.8.
We can additionally observe that UBER currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.