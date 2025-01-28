We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) reached $33.45, with a -0.36% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
The provider of midstream energy services's shares have seen an increase of 8.05% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Enterprise Products Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 2.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.5 billion, down 0.86% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. As of now, Enterprise Products Partners holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Enterprise Products Partners is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.52.
It's also important to note that EPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 31, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.