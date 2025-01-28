We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) closed at $12.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.46% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 50% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.3 billion, indicating a 37.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nu Holdings Ltd. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.09. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.07.
It is also worth noting that NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.03.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.