Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) standing at $23.61, reflecting a +1.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 8.94% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.19% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.82 for its industry.
It's also important to note that LI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.78.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 202, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.