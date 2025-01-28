We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Chewy (CHWY) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) closed at $38.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 15.26% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chewy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.20, showcasing a 11.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.2 billion, indicating a 13.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $11.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.52% and +6.15%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Chewy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Chewy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.23. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.67 of its industry.
Meanwhile, CHWY's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.