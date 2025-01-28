We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $186.50, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 8.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Toyota Motor Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.36, showcasing a 35.98% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $78.36 billion, down 3.91% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.90 per share and revenue of $307.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.5% and -1.54%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Right now, Toyota Motor Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.38. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.82.
One should further note that TM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 202, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.