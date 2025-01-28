We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reached $359.46, with a -0.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.07%.
The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's stock has climbed by 12.13% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.71, indicating a 12.35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $301.05 million, indicating a 34.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.82% increase. CyberArk currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, CyberArk is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 100.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.56 of its industry.
We can also see that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 5.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.72 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.