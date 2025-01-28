We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
HCI Group (HCI) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) standing at $121.74, reflecting a -0.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 4.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HCI Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$2.75, signifying a 185.4% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $163.88 million, reflecting a 0.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, HCI Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, HCI Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.49, which means HCI Group is trading at a discount to the group.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.