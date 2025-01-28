We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.93, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.
The mining company's shares have seen an increase of 8.33% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.53, signifying a 960% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.38 billion, reflecting a 14.29% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 377.08% lower. Cleveland-Cliffs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.