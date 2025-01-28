We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gained Today
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $22.70, demonstrating a +0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.18% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Coupang, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 112.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.21 billion, indicating a 25.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.38% lower. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.27. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.67 of its industry.
We can also see that CPNG currently has a PEG ratio of 40.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CPNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.