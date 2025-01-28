Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Why the Market Dipped But Carvana (CVNA) Gained Today

Read MoreHide Full Article

Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $242.15, demonstrating a +0.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 11.8% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carvana in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 19, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.34 billion, indicating a 37.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carvana. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Carvana is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Carvana is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 90.28. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.67 of its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carvana Co. (CVNA) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers