Boston Scientific (BSX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) closed at $102.27, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
The the stock of medical device manufacturer has risen by 12.44% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boston Scientific in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.4 billion, indicating a 18.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Boston Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. As of now, Boston Scientific holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Boston Scientific is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.01, so one might conclude that Boston Scientific is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that BSX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.