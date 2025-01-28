We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $91.46, indicating a -0.54% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline witnessed a gain of 4.93% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Copa Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 12, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.87, marking a 13.42% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $881.21 million, indicating a 3.9% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. As of now, Copa Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Copa Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.95. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.4 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that CPA has a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 39, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.