Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Amerigo Resources (ARREF - Free Report) ending at $1.15, denoting a -1.71% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
Shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company have appreciated by 5.69% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amerigo Resources in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.04, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $49.52 million, reflecting a 16.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amerigo Resources. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Amerigo Resources is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amerigo Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.57 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.2.
One should further note that ARREF currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Non Ferrous industry stood at 1.92 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
