Sunrun (RUN) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) standing at $10.19, reflecting a -0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
The solar energy products distributor's stock has climbed by 3.75% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.25, signifying an 81.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $538.42 million, indicating a 4.23% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.71% downward. As of now, Sunrun holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 67, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.