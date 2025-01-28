We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know
Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $25.64, demonstrating a -0.81% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
The the stock of company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants has fallen by 1.11% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.28% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clearway Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 24, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.12, indicating a 62.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $308.01 million, indicating a 23.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Clearway Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Clearway Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 46.3. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.95 for its industry.
Meanwhile, CWEN's PEG ratio is currently 1.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.