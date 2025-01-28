Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Buy Bitcoin ETFs Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

  • (1:15) - Breaking Down Bitcoin ETFs First Year Performance
  • (4:30) - What Impact Could The New Administration Have On Bitcoin And What To Expect In 2025?
  • (10:15) - Bitwise Upcoming Products: What Should Investors Be Looking For?
  • (12:40) - How Much Exposure Should Your Investment Portfolio Have In Cryptocurrencies?
  • (15:10) - Are Meme Coins Good Or Bad For The Crypto Market?
  • (17:30) - What Kind Of Risk Does Quantum Computing Pose Towards Bitcoin?
  • (19:30) - Episode Roundup: BITB, IBIT, ETHW, BITQ
  •                 Podcast@Zacks.com

 

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, about the outlook for Bitcoin and crypto ETFs under Trump 2.0.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recently celebrated their first anniversary, shattering all records thanks to immense pent-up demand after a decade-long wait. The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report) alone has amassed over $60 billion in assets, making it the most successful ETF launch in history.

With a crypto-friendly administration, the market could witness further innovation and growth. Last week, President Trump signed an executive order aiming to establish the U.S. as the "crypto capital of the planet."

What kind of changes should we expect from the new administration?

Bitwise expects Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana to hit new all-time highs, with Bitcoin potentially trading above $200,000. They also anticipate that Bitcoin ETFs will attract more inflows in 2025 than in 2024, driven by rising institutional participation and additional approvals from wirehouses.

We also discuss Bitcoin’s role in a portfolio and how much allocation it deserves.

While practical quantum computers are still at least a few years away, their eventual arrival could enable hackers to break the encryption that secures cryptocurrencies. Can Bitcoin become quantum-proof before this potential threat materializes?

In addition to the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB - Free Report) , Bitwise offers other popular products, such as the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ - Free Report) , which invests in companies that generate the majority of their revenue from crypto-related business activities. MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) and Coinbase (COIN - Free Report) are among its top holdings.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more!

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) - free report >>

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) - free report >>

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) - free report >>

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) - free report >>

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) - free report >>

Published in

cryptocurrency etfs