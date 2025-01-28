We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Buy Bitcoin ETFs Now?
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, about the outlook for Bitcoin and crypto ETFs under Trump 2.0.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs recently celebrated their first anniversary, shattering all records thanks to immense pent-up demand after a decade-long wait. The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report) alone has amassed over $60 billion in assets, making it the most successful ETF launch in history.
With a crypto-friendly administration, the market could witness further innovation and growth. Last week, President Trump signed an executive order aiming to establish the U.S. as the "crypto capital of the planet."
What kind of changes should we expect from the new administration?
Bitwise expects Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana to hit new all-time highs, with Bitcoin potentially trading above $200,000. They also anticipate that Bitcoin ETFs will attract more inflows in 2025 than in 2024, driven by rising institutional participation and additional approvals from wirehouses.
We also discuss Bitcoin’s role in a portfolio and how much allocation it deserves.
While practical quantum computers are still at least a few years away, their eventual arrival could enable hackers to break the encryption that secures cryptocurrencies. Can Bitcoin become quantum-proof before this potential threat materializes?
In addition to the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB - Free Report) , Bitwise offers other popular products, such as the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ - Free Report) , which invests in companies that generate the majority of their revenue from crypto-related business activities. MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) and Coinbase (COIN - Free Report) are among its top holdings.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more!
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.