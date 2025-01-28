We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
A Massive $500 Billion Bet on US Tech Future: FSLR, NEE, ENPH to Gain?
A new partnership has emerged with a massive commitment to building infrastructure for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States. The initiative aims to create essential data centers and power generation systems, marking a significant step toward advancing AI technology. This project is not only expected to revolutionize the AI landscape but also improve areas like healthcare, offering transformative possibilities, including customized treatments for diseases. It represents a bold investment in America’s tech-driven future.
Could this monumental AI investment unlock huge opportunities for solar energy stocks like First Solar Inc. (FSLR - Free Report) , NextEra Energy Inc (NEE - Free Report) and Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) ?
Stargate AI Project: $500B Investment by OpenAI, Oracle & SoftBank
President Donald Trump announced a major project wherein a new partnership, called Stargate, plans to invest up to $500 billion in building infrastructure for AI in the United States. The partnership includes OpenAI, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) and SoftBank. While OpenAI is an AI company, Oracle is a technology company and SoftBank is a global investment firm.
This project will focus on creating data centers and generating the electricity needed to support the growing development of AI, with the first phase starting in Texas. The initial investment is expected to be around $100 billion, but it could grow up to five times that amount.
Trump highlighted the importance of the project, calling it a big investment and a show of confidence in the U.S. economy.
Electricity Demand to Mount Up: FSLR, NEE, ENPH to Gain
To power the specialized chips essential for AI applications, the data centers will require an immense amount of electricity. A substantial portion of this power will be sourced from clean, renewable solar energy, ensuring sustainability while supporting the groundbreaking technological infrastructure, as reported by Bloomberg citing sources close to the project.
Given the growing demand for solar energy to power data centers and AI infrastructure, three solar stocks are likely to benefit from this shift toward renewable energy. Based on the trends in the industry and the need for sustainable energy solutions, here are three solar stocks that could see gains.
First Solar
First Solar, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is poised for continued growth as a leader in the solar energy space, offering advanced thin-film photovoltaic technology that outperforms conventional silicon modules. With its U.S.–based manufacturing and cutting-edge research in California and Ohio, First Solar is strategically positioned to meet rising global energy demands while promoting sustainability.
NextEra Energy
A major player in the renewable energy sector, NextEra Energy, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has significant investments in both wind and solar power. It is also involved in large-scale solar projects, which could see accelerated growth given the increasing demand for sustainable energy. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank(Strong Buy) stocks here.
Enphase Energy
Known for its solar microinverters, Enphase Energy is integral to the solar power supply chain. As solar adoption grows, the demand for efficient power management systems like those provided by Enphase Energy, with a Zacks Rank of 3, could rise.