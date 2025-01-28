Carpenter Technology Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) is scheduled to report results on Jan. 30, before the opening bell. second-quarter fiscal 2025 Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s revenues is pegged at $718 million, indicating 15% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s earnings has moved up 1% in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year surge of 85.9%.
Carpenter Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.1%
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRS this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: Carpenter Technology has an Earnings ESP of -0.38%. Zacks Rank: CRS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Factors Likely to Have Shaped CRS’s Q2 Performance
Carpenter Technology has been witnessing growth across its end-use markets, especially in aerospace, defense and medical applications, which is anticipated to continue throughout fiscal 2025 and be reflected in the fiscal second-quarter 2025 results. In the quarter, demand is expected to have accelerated across all aerospace submarkets as the supply chain ramped up to meet increasing travel demand.
However, the company has been bearing the brunt of labor and chip shortages, which are likely to have affected its performance . Nonetheless, gains from increased productivity across Carpenter Technology’s facilities, higher prices, an improved product mix and increased volumes are expected to have negated these headwinds. The impacts of these are likely to have reflected in the company’s margin . We expect the Specialty Alloys Operations segment’s sales to be $620 million in the quarter, indicating growth of 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Our model estimates the segment to sell 51,181 pounds in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, indicating a 2.1% rise from that reported in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. We expect the operating profit to be $139 million, indicating growth from $83.3 million reported in second-quarter fiscal 2024. We expect Performance Engineered Products’ net sales to increase 11.1% year over year to $106 million . Our model predicts the segment to sell 2,545 pounds in the quarter, indicating an increase of 9.8%. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit is $6.9 million. It reported an operating profit of $7.1 million in the year-ago quarter. CRS Stock’s Price Performance
Carpenter Technology shares have skyrocketed 208.4% in the past year compared with the
industry’s 72% growth.
Here are some stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD Quick Quote DD - Free Report) , scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 11, has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DD’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 12.6%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.9%.
Avient Corporation ( AVNT Quick Quote AVNT - Free Report) , set to release earnings numbers on Feb. 13, currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVNT’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.4%. Kinross Gold Corporation ( KGC Quick Quote KGC - Free Report) , scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 12, has an Earnings ESP of +36.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share. The estimate implies year-over-year growth of 109%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%.
