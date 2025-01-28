Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) . DTEGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.55, which compares to its industry's average of 15.42. Over the past year, DTEGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.16 and as low as 11.25, with a median of 13.07.

Investors should also note that DTEGY holds a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DTEGY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.13. Within the past year, DTEGY's PEG has been as high as 2.25 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.17.

Investors should also recognize that DTEGY has a P/B ratio of 1.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.11. Over the past 12 months, DTEGY's P/B has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.31.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Deutsche Telekom is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DTEGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks