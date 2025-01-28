Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Marubeni (MARUY) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Marubeni (MARUY - Free Report) . MARUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.65, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.83. Over the past 52 weeks, MARUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.69 and as low as 7, with a median of 8.51.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MARUY has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.35.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MARUY has a P/CF ratio of 5.70. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.27. Over the past 52 weeks, MARUY's P/CF has been as high as 7.55 and as low as 5.41, with a median of 6.36.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Marubeni's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MARUY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks