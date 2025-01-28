Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Sonoco (SON) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sonoco (SON - Free Report) . SON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.71. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.76. Over the past 52 weeks, SON's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.34 and as low as 7.33, with a median of 9.99.

SON is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SON's industry has an average PEG of 1.88 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, SON's PEG has been as high as 2.27 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 2.04.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SON has a P/S ratio of 0.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SON has a P/CF ratio of 7.40. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SON's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 24.98. Over the past year, SON's P/CF has been as high as 8.38 and as low as 6.61, with a median of 7.50.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sonoco is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SON sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


