Is EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
EOG Resources is one of 248 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, EOG has moved about 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 6.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, EOG Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.5%.
The consensus estimate for Sunoco LP's current year EPS has increased 62.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, EOG Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.6% so far this year, so EOG is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Sunoco LP, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +67% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to EOG Resources and Sunoco LP as they could maintain their solid performance.